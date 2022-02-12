U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,349.23
    -823.39 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Notice of Data Security Incident

·2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 30, 2020, Comprehensive Health Services ("CHS") detected unusual activity within its digital environment following discovery of fraudulent wire transfers. In response, CHS took immediate steps to secure its digital environment and promptly launched an investigation. In so doing, CHS engaged independent digital forensics and incident response experts to determine what happened and to identify any information that may have been accessed or acquired without authorization as a result. On November 3, 2021, CHS learned that certain personal information may have been impacted in connection with the incident. CHS then worked diligently to identify address information required to effectuate notification.

There is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident. However, on January 20, 2022, and February 14, 2022, CHS sent notification letters to the individuals whose personal information was potentially involved in this incident for whom CHS had identifiable address information providing them information about what happened and steps they can take to protect their personal information.

Based on the investigation of the incident, the following personal information may have been involved in the incident: name, date of birth, and / or Social Security number.

CHS takes the security of all information within its possession very seriously and is taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including investing in enhanced security measures.

CHS has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Central Time, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) and can be reached at 1-800-741-0381.

The security of information is our top priority at CHS, and we are committed to safeguarding data and privacy. We deeply regret any worry or inconvenience that this matter may cause.

CHS has also posted substitute notice to its website providing individuals for whom addresses could not be located with information about the incident.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-data-security-incident-301481106.html

SOURCE Comprehensive Health Services

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco Made $20 Billion-Plus Takeover Offer for Splunk

    Cisco Systems Inc. has made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

  • You Got Richer During the Pandemic. Early Retirement Is Still Risky.

    Red-hot stocks and real estate convinced many people to start their golden years sooner. “People forget that markets go down.”

  • Which Web 3 Protocols Are Most Likely to Succeed? A VC Suggests a Common Thread

    The Web 3 protocols most likely to become valuable are popular but also have features that cannot be replicated.

  • Pentagon’s AI center awards contracts to 79 companies in new test and evaluation agreement

    The agreement will focus on specialized tools for the test and evaluation of artificial intelligence developments across DoD.

  • How often should you delete cookies? The answer might surprise you

    Cookies are a huge part of surfing online right now, but how often should you delete them? Cybersecurity experts weigh in.

  • Bondly’s ‘Mint-on-Demand’ platform urges NFT mass adoption says COO

    NFT platform Bondly has released its new ‘Mint-on-Demand’ product to help NFT creators and communities on the Spring commerce platform. The move is, according to Bondly, the latest in its move to help carry the creator economy into Web 3.0.

  • Shiba Inu Has Doubled in 2 Weeks: 3 Reasons I'm Still Not Buying

    If you think the stock market has been a wealth-building machine since the pandemic lows of March 2020, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency space. While the widely followed S&P 500 has doubled in value in a little over 22 months, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has increased by well over 1,000%. Shiba Inu-themed coins were practically unstoppable in 2021.

  • Ethereum, Coinbase, Vitalik Buterin funded Foundation Secures $15M

    The creator behind Hardhat plans on using these funds to expand the Ethereum development environment and reduce dependence on other organizations.

  • China's cyber watchdog spells out development strategies for tech giants

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" and more confidence in how to pursue development and opportunities as they adjust to a new regulatory landscape. The Cyberspace Administration of China said its official publication had carried out interviews with companies such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group and TikTok owner ByteDance after the Jan. 28 meeting, which was held with 27 firms to discuss "healthy and sustainable" development. "Everyone agreed this symposium enabled internet firms to have a clearer understanding of the development situation, strengthen their confidence towards development and firmly grasp development opportunities," the CAC said on its official WeChat account.

  • This Altcoin Gained Over 3,000% in 2021 -- and Could Skyrocket in 2022

    Avalanche launched in 2020 and quickly became a serious player in the crypto space. Here are some of the reasons Avalanche could skyrocket in 2022. Ethereum (ETH) was the original smart contract crypto, but it struggles with network congestion and high fees.

  • NFT marketplace shuts, citing 'rampant' fakes, plagiarism problem

    The platform which sold an NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet for $2.9 million has halted transactions because people were selling tokens of content that did not belong to them, its founder said, calling this a "fundamental problem" in the fast-growing digital assets market. Sales of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, soared to around $25 billion in 2021, leaving many baffled as to why so much money is being spent on items that do not physically exist and which anyone can view online for free. NFTs are crypto assets that record the ownership of a digital file such as an image, video or text.

  • How to maintain your digital privacy

    You may not give your search history much thought, but here's why you should delete it on a regular basis.

  • UK regulator accepts Google's updated proposal on browser cookie tracking

    The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has accepted Google's latest plan to replace third-party cookies from the Chrome Browser.

  • Another $10M Lost in DeFi Hack of Binance Listed Dego Finance

    The Binance listed Dego Finance was hacked on February 10, as exploiters withdrew more than $10 million from the platform.

  • Bipartisan Bill Would Allow Tennessee to Invest in Crypto and NFTs

    Rep. Powell’s bill would add crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the group of allowed investments for not just the state’s funds, but also those of Tennessee’s counties and municipalities.

  • Google Analytics Risks French Ban Over U.S. Data Spy Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapBiden’s White House Makes a Telling MistakeAlphabet Inc.’s Google Analytics doesn’t sufficiently protect European Union citizens’ data from potentially illegal U.S. surveillance and could be banned altogether. That’s the verdict of the Frenc

  • CMA accepts Google's pledge on privacy

    The Competition and Markets Authorit has accepted the revised commitments by Google relating to the way it uses customer data.

  • Polkadot Parachain Astar Launches $100M Boost Incentive Program

    Coming just weeks after a $22 million fundraise, Astar’s new fund will offer liquidity and financial support for smart contract developers.

  • UK watchdog accepts Google's revised pledges on browser cookies

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's competition regulator said on Friday it had accepted a revised offer from Google of commitments relating to its plan to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome - an initiative called the "Privacy Sandbox" - because the watchdog is worried it will impede competition in digital advertising. Alphabet Inc's Google has said its users want more privacy when they are browsing the web, including not being tracked across sites.

  • Google Faces Scrutiny From French, Russian Regulators: All You Need To Know

    France's watchdog CNIL alleged Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Analytics of giving U.S. intelligence services access to French website users' data, Reuters reports. The regulator alleged the U.S. tech giant lacking sufficient measures to guarantee data privacy rights under European Union regulation when transferring data between Europe and the U.S. The French website manager responsible for the non-compliance had one month to comply with EU regulation. CNIL had issued simila