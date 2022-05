TechCrunch

Germany-based rental car giant Sixt has confirmed it's been hit by a cyberattack that has caused widespread disruption to its global operations. According to a statement from Sixt, which has more than 2,000 locations across more than 110 countries, the company first detected "IT irregularities" on April 29, before subsequently confirming the cyberattack and containing it at an "early stage." Sixt has not said what kind of cyberattack it experienced but said it launched an investigation with both internal and external experts.