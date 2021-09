Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Hackers breached the United Nations’ computer networks earlier this year and made off with a trove of data that could be used to target agencies within the intergovernmental organization. The hackers’ method for gaining access to the UN network appears to be unsophisticated: They likely got in using the stolen username and password of a UN employee purchased off the dark web.“We can confirm that unknown attackers were able to breach parts of the United Nations infrastructure in Ap