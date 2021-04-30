U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,193.00
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,900.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,896.25
    -57.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.70
    -6.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.65
    -0.36 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3952
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7600
    -0.1640 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,502.30
    -980.93 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,274.45
    -0.68 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,911.57
    -142.40 (-0.49%)
     

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- GSB GOLD STANDARD BANKING CORPORATION AG

GSB GOLD STANDARD BANKING CORPORATION AG

HAMBURG, Germany, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by GSB GOLD STANDARD BANKING CORPORATION AG that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “GSB Group doubts in gold reserves of Karatbars and the V999 Coin as well as the existence of the Osint Group” issued April 28, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.


  • Record $1.8 trillion of Asia bonds maturing this year to drive refinancing surge

    A record $1.8 trillion worth of bonds are set to mature in Asia this year, data shows, leading to a rush to refinance them in the coming months. Most of the maturing bonds in Asia are from China, South Korea, Australia and India and the region dwarfs Europe and the United States in terms of the total, the data from Refinitiv showed. The refinancing surge is set to bring a fee bonanza to banks, even though investors are viewing bonds from China with caution after some issuers defaulted, and as risk is growing in markets such as India due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

  • Warren Buffett Poised to Weigh In on How Berkshire Fares Post-Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after Warren Buffett revealed he was unloading airline stocks as the pandemic took hold, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders are eager for his sense of what’s next for the conglomerate with more Americans emerging from lockdown.On Saturday, Berkshire’s chief executive officer will address shareholders via video-conference to conform with health guidelines, scrapping for a second year an arena event in Omaha, Nebraska, that typically attracted thousands of adoring fans. He’ll likely recount how the global crisis took a toll on some of the company’s wide-ranging businesses while bolstering some others.Investors will seek insights into the pulse of the U.S. economy from Buffett, whose company owns the BNSF railroad and has a stake in truck stop chain Pilot Travel Centers.“The first thing we’re going to be looking for is a demeanor on his part that should reflect a greater degree of confidence and visibility on the impact of the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in an interview. At last year’s meeting, when uncertainty continued to plague businesses and markets, Seifert “had the sense that he was truly frightened,” she said.A representative for Berkshire declined to comment ahead of the meeting.Last year’s event was a modest affair with Buffett striking a subdued tone amid uncertainty from the pandemic, as he sat spaced apart on stage from his deputy Greg Abel. Buffett, 90, moved the meeting to Los Angeles this year, where his longtime business partner and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, who is 97, lives.While the billionaire investor could offer a unique perspective on how the economy is faring, investors have been largely in the dark recently about how he views the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis. His 15-page annual letter in February mentioned the pandemic only once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.But some of his other businesses also felt the strain. The pandemic weighed on sales for retailers such as See’s Candies and party-goods supplier Oriental Trading Co. Precision Castparts, a maker of aerospace and energy industry equipment, was largely behind the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year when the virus slashed demand for flights. But Geico reported lower losses as shutdowns decreased the level of driving across the U.S. Kitchen-supply seller Pampered Chef posted higher earnings in 2020.“There’s a lot of opportunity for him to probably share some really interesting insights into the pandemic,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “He could probably talk about parts of the country that have had more robust recoveries to this point and parts of the country that are lagging in a way that some executives can’t do.”Whatever the commentary he delivers, Berkshire has been shaking things up among its investments since last year’s meeting. The company, which dumped airline stocks including shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. early in 2020 as the pandemic crushed travel, has been trimming its bank holdings over the past year in a major shift for a portfolio that had roughly 41% of its fair value concentrated in banks, insurers and financial firms at the end of 2019.When he addresses shareholders, another potential theme could be how businesses adjust as the recovery unfolds: With vaccines rolling out, large corporations are re-examining everything from customer demand to their return-to-office plans. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week that U.S. staff should expect to come back on a rotating basis in July. Other companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., are considering ways to cut real estate footprints in regions such as the Americas.Other topics the meeting might address:Spending That CashBerkshire ended 2020 with more than $138 billion of cash, even after spending a record $24.7 billion on buybacks last year. The constantly swelling pile has been weighing on the conglomerate’s stock, with Berkshire Class A shares falling short of the S&P 500’s 102% price gain over the past five years.“We expect capital management will again be a key topic at this year’s annual meeting,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Brian Meredith said in an April 26 note to clients. They estimated that Berkshire repurchased about $5 billion of its shares in the first quarter.Buffett’s desire to snap up even more of Berkshire’s own stock has offered the billionaire investor another way to deploy capital, especially as the popularity of special purpose acquisition companies makes the environment for takeovers even more competitive. Earnings on Saturday should give investors a sense of how much money he spent on repurchases in the first three months of the year.Berkshire was able to strike a few deals last year. The company invested in five Japanese trading houses and purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. But the conglomerate was foiled at the start of the pandemic when the federal government swooped in to help companies that might have otherwise turned to Berkshire as a safe haven.“There will be some questions about that, too, because if anything, there’s as much or more capital on the sidelines in competition with him than there was before,” Shanahan said, referring to Berkshire’s dealmaking. “The SPACs were kind of a new wrinkle.”Biden EraBuffett has been careful to tread lightly around political topics in recent years. While he has campaigned for candidates in the past, he kept mostly mum about last year’s election.With President Joe Biden’s newly released tax plan and infrastructure proposal now making the rounds, Buffett could weigh in on their potential impact both on the economy and on Berkshire in particular.Climate Change, DiversityBerkshire is facing two shareholder proposals at the meeting this year, one about climate change and the other about diversity and inclusion. Both seek to push the company to publish more information on its efforts on those fronts.The board is advising investors to vote against the proposals, while acknowledging that managing climate risks and addressing diversity are important issues. Buffett has long said that Berkshire’s decentralized approach -- where each subsidiary handles their own business with very few functions for the conglomerate -- makes producing multiple comprehensive reports or finding ways to report data in a uniform way for such varied businesses burdensome. Each unit should be addressing these risks individually, according to Buffett.The company is also contending with moves by two proxy advisory firms. Glass Lewis recommended withholding votes or voting against the election of audit committee chair Thomas Murphy, citing lack of climate change risk disclosure. Institutional Shareholder Services advised that votes be withheld for four board members because of ineffective oversight on compensation.”I don’t recall there ever being an issue with any of the proxy solicitation firms going against a slate of directors,” said Seifert. On the specific topics of climate change and diversity, “for Berkshire to turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to these to me, at best, looks tone deaf.”SuccessionBuffett routinely faces questions about succession given his age and length of tenure. But in 2018, he took a step toward addressing the matter by promoting Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen roles, alongside Munger. Both Abel and Jain will be at the meeting.One lingering question is Todd Combs’ role leading Geico. Combs, a portfolio manager alongside Ted Weschler, took on that job managing the auto insurer in a move Buffett said was temporary. Any update on his responsibilities could be key, Shanahan said.Stock MarketMany investors tune into Buffett’s annual meetings to hear his thoughts on the stock market. This year offers new themes he might address, after mania surrounding trading of GameStop Corp. and drama with Robinhood Markets Inc.Munger has criticized online brokers that attract inexperienced retail investors, saying they’re essentially offering gambling services. His comments in February also touched on firms that offer commission-free trading, which he called one of the most “disgusting” lies.“Robinhood trades are not free,” Munger said. “When you pay for order flow, you’re probably charging your customers more and pretending to be free. It’s a very dishonorable, low-grade way to talk. And nobody should believe that Robinhood’s trades are free.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Wants More Steel at Home as Industry Faces Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- China slapped steel exporters with higher taxes on a range of products as authorities ramp up efforts to cut output and clean up one of the biggest carbon emitters.Rebates on export taxes for some goods will be removed, and tariffs on some products raised starting May 1, the Ministry of Finance said on its website. Import fees on pig iron, semi-finished and scrap steel will be dropped. The measures highlight an increased focus on servicing the domestic market and come as the country’s steel mills grapple with raw material costs that have surged to historic highs.China churns out half the world’s steel, and is the biggest exporter, but has vowed to reduce output in 2021 as part of a drive to contain carbon emissions from one of its dirtiest industries. The tax changes could alter global steel trade and tighten markets in the middle of a global boom.While the tax changes may have some cooling effect on domestic prices, investors “remain very confident” about a tight Chinese steel market, analyst Lin Lin at CRU Group, said by phone. The volumes covered by these tax changes are small by comparison to China’s huge domestic output.Read more: Global Steel Boom Builds as Rampant Demand Overwhelms SupplyThe existing levies on imported products were only 1% or 2%. For exported products -- including everything from hot-rolled coil to some types of pipes and stainless steel -- the removal of rebates means exports are subject to value-added tax. Additionally, the ministry said taxes will be increased on exports of pig iron ore and some ferro-alloys.A global spike in steel demand has sent prices from China to North America climbing to multi-year highs, threatening to undermine Beijing’s push for lower output. While that drive has centered on a swathe of production restrictions, including the hub of Tangshan, mills are instead boosting supply amid bumper profits and on concerns that there may be more curbs to come.The spike in steel production has also lifted iron ore to around a record. The tax changes will “reduce import costs, expand the import of steel resources and support the reduction of domestic crude steel output”, the ministry said.Steel joins other major industrial commodities in climbing, adding to concerns about inflation as China tries to keep its economy on track. The country has flagged plans to strengthen controls on the raw materials market to help limit costs for companies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Warren Buffett invested in Coca-Cola and its lesson

    Buffett's Coca-Cola trade provides a time-tested lesson for modern investors looking to navigate the pandemic-induced rotation into new sectors and industries

  • Amazon Would Need a Pretty Big Split to Get Into the Dow Average

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a speculation that often blows up around earnings season: now would be a good time for Amazon.com Inc. to split its shares, as a prelude to getting into the Dow Jones Industrial Average.One byproduct of the stock’s relentless surge is that it would take a big split to pull it off.At more than $3,450, the online retailer’s shares trade far too high to be put in the Dow, where the price tag of the stock is what determines its weighting. Even a 10-for-1 split, taking the shares to around $345, wouldn’t make it a shoo-in.“The main problem for the Dow index is that it’s price weighted so it matters what the price is -- not the market cap,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance.The Dow is a 124-year-old stock gauge made up of 30 blue-chip companies that cover all industries except for transportation and utilities. Inclusion -- or ejection -- from the measure tends to make a splash: in August, Exxon Mobil Corp., Pfizer Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp. were kicked out of the gauge, making way for Salesforce.com Inc., Amgen Inc. and Honeywell International Inc.A 10-for-1 split would make Amazon.com the Dow’s third-biggest weighting, behind UnitedHealth Group Inc. with a price tag of almost $400 and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., recently trading near $350.Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, says Amazon.com’s potential inclusion would be more about prestige than anything else, considering the Dow is one of the most commonly quoted indexes.“Getting into the Dow is symbolic more than anything and it just shows you that you are a leading company on a global stage and a leader in your industry,” he said, adding that a split could make its shares more accessible to retail investors.Independent Advisor’s Zaccarelli agrees that should a potential split bring its per-share price down to between $100 and $300, it could make the stock more attractive to mom-and-pop investors. That’s because retail investors “do care what the actual dollar price of the stock is,” though institutional investors “could care less.”To be sure, big stock splits are not unheard of when it comes to companies angling for a place in the Dow. Apple Inc., for one, announced it was splitting its shares 7-for-1 in April 2014, nearly 11 months before being added.The economic benefit from stock splits is almost non-existent. But for retail investors who tend to shun high-priced shares, a stock that suddenly becomes cheaper on face value tends to draw interest, even if just temporarily. It’s perhaps one reason why stocks have historically outperformed the market right after a split announcement.After studying 450 splits among S&P 500 members over the past 20 years, Morgan Stanley found that the stocks tended to beat the market by a median 2.4% between the announcement and the effective date, with a 68% hit rate.But, inclusion in the index “hasn’t seemed to be a focus for some of the tech giants,” said Giorgio Caputo, senior fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management. “They certainly don’t lack for index representation at this point.” The sector makes up 26.9% of the S&P 500, the index’s largest weighting.Shares of Amazon.com were little changed Thursday, with the e-commerce firm approaching record highs ahead of its earnings results, scheduled to be released after the market closes. Some investors are speculating the company could take that as an opportunity to announce a stock split, dividend or buyback program.A stock split is something that seems nearer than something like a dividend or buyback, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman said on Bloomberg TV and Radio.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab - sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering creating a semiconductor alliance including STMicroelectronics, NXP, Infineon and ASML to cut dependence on foreign chipmakers amid a global supply chain crunch, four EU officials said. It would complement or come as an alternative to a possible foreign-funded factory, with the aim to double the EU's market share in semiconductors to 20% by 2030, a target set out by European internal market chief Thierry Breton. The EU Commissioner, who is seeking to persuade a leading chipmaker to site a major fabrication plant in the bloc, is due to meet Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Friday.

  • Global Chip Drought Hits Apple, BMW, Ford as Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Declines, on Track for Worst Month Since January

    The largest cryptocurrency is down about 10% for the month to date, with the momentum shifting to altcoins.

  • Using Binance to Trade Coinbase, Tesla, Apple? Here Are the Risks

    Binance’s new venture trading tokenized versions of stocks like Tesla, Apple and Coinbase is bringing unwanted attention from regulators.

  • Warren Buffett will provide a visible clue on his succession strategy at annual meeting

    The presence of Vice Chairmen Greg Abel and Ajit Jain offers a symbolic look toward the company's future and a chance for shareholders to interact with the company's next generation of leaders, Buffettologists told Yahoo Finance.

  • US Man Pleads Guilty to SIM-Swap Attacks Targeting High Profile Crypto Accounts

    Eric Meiggs focused his attacks on those he considered "OG" or original gangster of crypto social media.

  • Oil Crown Jewels Are No Longer Off Limits With Deals Ramping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Time was when the Middle East’s petrostates recoiled from using their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors.Not any more. In the space of a few weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have all accelerated multi-billion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds off the back of them. Capping that trend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom is in talks with an unidentified “global energy company” to sell a stake worth about $20 billion in state oil firm Aramco.The shift underscores how countries in a region home to almost half the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of the recovery in energy prices following last year’s coronavirus-triggered crash to bolster their ailing finances. The global transition to greener energy is only adding to the urgency, with governments requiring fresh funds to invest in new sectors and diversify their economies. And investors, hobbled by record low interest rates, are grabbing the opportunity.“It makes sense for these countries to sell stakes when valuations are good,” said Justin Alexander, chief economist at MENA Advisors, a U.K.-based consultancy. “Some of it’s fiscal. Some of it’s a growing recognition of the speed of the energy transition and the need to realize value from these assets.”Oil exporters in the Middle East saw their budget deficits balloon to 10.8% of gross domestic product last year from barely 3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. GDP in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shrunk the most in about three decades.Aramco and AdnocSaudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude producer, and Adnoc, which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil and gas, have been the most active of the region’s state companies. Both started privatizations before the pandemic, with Aramco listing on Riyadh’s stock market in 2019 and Adnoc selling part of fuel-distribution business in late 2017, also through an initial public offering.The deals have since increased in number and sophistication -- as has the focus on foreign money. On April 10, Aramco said a U.S.-led group would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Its next deal may be an offering of a stake in its natural-gas network. For its part, Adnoc is planning IPOs of drilling and fertilizer units. These would follow a string of transactions from June 2020 that saw the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. invest about $15 billion in the Abu Dhabi-based firm’s gas pipelines and real estate.Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, sees Aramco as a key part of his Vision 2030, the grand project designed to boost everything from tourism to investments in solar parks and pharmaceuticals. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE has similar ideas for Adnoc, and in March gave himself more control over the firm he’s shaking up to wring more cash out of.Keeping ControlAmid the flurry of activity, the companies have been careful to structure transactions such that they don’t lose sway over marquee assets. When subsidiaries are sold down, they keep hold of the bulk of the shares. With the pipeline deals, Aramco and Adnoc offered decades-long leasing rights rather than direct equity. Boutique Wall Street bank Moelis & Co. is acting as adviser to both firms.“The Gulf national oil companies have realized they can sell bits and pieces of their empire, raising cash without giving up control,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “For the companies and governments, it is a pretty good combination.”Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Petroleum and Omani state companies such as OQ SAOC are tapping the dollar-bond market for the first time. Qatar Petroleum is seeking as much as $10 billion to increase its capacity to export liquefied natural gas.Qatar is among the world’s richest countries per capita and in the past the government may have funded the $29 billion project using its own money. But it’s now trying to reduce a debt load that swelled last year, Fitch Ratings Ltd. said in a report on Monday. Leveraging state-owned firms allows the government to protect its own balance sheet.Oman’s PushOman’s OQ on Wednesday sold $750 million of seven-year Eurobonds. Energy Development Oman, another state firm, may follow later this year as it seeks to raise $3 billion of debt. The plans are part of a broad shake-up of the oil sector since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq came to power little more than a year ago. He’s seeking to attract foreign funding and rejuvenate the battered economy.Meanwhile, state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is considering its first international bond. It would be part of a strategy to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.More to ComeAsset and debt sales are likely to account for the lion’s share of future deals, according to Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.“Securitizing future cash flows and issuing bonds, as well as private equity sales, appear a far less onerous method of raising finance from international investors than selling equity via an IPO,” said Malik, who’s covered Middle Eastern markets for more than 20 years. “They are rightly recognizing the fixed-income and private-equity investor base is bigger than the regional equity one.”For now, foreign investors, who’ve rarely had such an array of options to put their money into Middle East oil and gas, seem happy to stump up the cash.“There’s definitely more to come,” said Cahill. “The national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks hit record highs as traders eye Biden's plans, earnings

    Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.

  • Malaysian Delivery App Bungkusit to Use Blockchain to Avoid Customer Disputes

    A delivery photo, as well as other details such as the order, location and drop off are recorded and stored on a blockchain.

  • China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators imposed wide-ranging restrictions on the fast-growing financial divisions of 13 companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd., leveling many of the same curbs employed against Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. in a crackdown on the tech sector.Units of JD.com Inc., Meituan and Didi Chuxing were also among firms summoned to a meeting with several watchdogs including the central bank, which spelled out a raft of requirements including stricter compliance when listing abroad and curbs on information monopolies and the gathering of personal data. Companies must restructure their financial wings into holding companies as part of a broad effort to subject themselves to more rigorous supervision, and sever “improper links” between their existing payments services and financial products, according to a joint statement Thursday from the central bank, banking and insurance regulator, securities watchdog and the forex overseer.Shares in Tencent, Meituan and JD fell between 1% and 3% early Friday in Hong Kong. Representatives for Tencent, ByteDance, JD, Meituan and Didi didn’t respond to requests for comment.China has waged a campaign to rein in its internet titans as the government grew increasingly concerned over their growing influence over every aspect of Chinese life as well as the vast amounts of data they’ve amassed through providing services like online shopping, chatting and ride-hailing. The crackdown has already forced Ma’s Ant to scrap its initial public offering while regulators have levied a record fine against affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTake“Nobody can escape the tough regulatory crackdown on fintech,” said Zhang Xiaoxi, a Beijing-based analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics. “While the requirements are broadly in line with those imposed on Ant, those who are considering listing need to wait till they rectify all the problems.”Analysts Cautious After Beijing Summons Tech Titans: Street WrapIt’s unclear how long the companies have to enact changes, or how it would affect their core operations. Companies like Meituan, JD and Tencent rely on their payments operations to drive their core operations in e-commerce, gaming and social media. Some, like ByteDance and Didi, are said to be exploring overseas initial public offerings and the new regulations may impose a stricter oversight of the process.The firms were also ordered to break up their information monopoly and to conduct personal credit reporting services through licensed agencies. They should strengthen their capital structure and compliance, strictly implement regulatory requirements and step up consumer protection mechanisms, according to the statement. Baidu Inc., Trip.com Group Ltd. and Lufax Holding Ltd. were among others summoned to the meeting.Read more: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age“Good days have gone,” wrote Shujin Chen, an analyst with Jefferies. “We reiterate that China has shifted from encouraging personal consumption lending to curbing rapid increases in residential leverage.”The changes will likely hit profits and growth on several fronts, the analyst wrote. They’ll have to set up holding companies, which will require more capital; their payment and shopping apps will have to cut links with other financial products; and fintech firms will find it more difficult to get listed, including overseas and secondary listings.“Regulators will keep close communication with platforms and check on their rectification progress at an appropriate time,” the watchdog agencies said in their statement. “Those failing to rectify as requested or defying rules will face severe punishment.”Regulators have pledged to curb the “reckless push” of technology firms into finance and this month outlined an overhaul of Ant, which will drastically revamp its business and be supervised more like a bank. The overhaul meant Ant will have to cut off any improper linking of payments with other financial products including its Jiebei and Huabei lending services.Ant said it will fold those units into its consumer finance arm, apply for a license for personal credit reporting, and improve consumer data protection.Read more: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaEarlier this year, China proposed measures to curb market concentration in online payments, which Ant and Tencent have transformed with their ubiquitous mobile apps that are used by a combined 1 billion people. The central bank said in draft rules that any non-bank payment company with half of the market in online transactions or two entities with a combined two-thirds share could be subject to antitrust probes.If a monopoly is confirmed, the central bank can suggest that the cabinet impose restrictive measures including breaking up the entity by its business type.(Updates with share action from the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Copper Extends Rally to Top $10,000 With All-Time High in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper topped $10,000 a metric ton for the first time since 2011, nearing the all-time high set that year as rebounding economies stoke demand and mines struggle to keep up.Prices rose as much as 1.3% to $10,008 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, before slipping back to trade near unchanged. The metal hit a record $10,190 in February 2011.Copper has been among the best performers in a month where metals ranging from aluminum to iron ore have surged to the highest in years. The rally is being fueled by stimulus measures, near-zero interest rates and signs that economies are recovering from the virus pandemic. A push toward cleaner energy sources is also seen boosting consumption of copper, used in everything from electric vehicles to solar power systems, further straining supplies.“This is a remarkable run for copper in terms of magnitude and consistency,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “The all-time high at $10,190 is just around corner and now practically a foregone conclusion.”Investors have piled into copper, with aggregate open interest in Shanghai Futures Exchange copper contracts at the highest in more than a year and hedge fund managers boosting bullish Comex copper bets in the week ended April 20.With copper demand set to soar once more, there are mounting concerns that producers will struggle to plug the gap as they battle a host of technical and regulatory pressures. In the longer term, producers worry that plans to boost mining royalties could stifle investment.Prices have doubled from lows in March, along with a surge across raw materials from oil to agriculture. That’s spurring debate about whether the current boom may herald a so-called commodities supercycle.It has also helped push mining shares to multiyear highs.“The copper price has gone stratospheric and probably has further to go, which is a boon for miners who are currently making at least two dollars for every one they spend getting metal out of the ground,” said Robert Edwards, Principal Analyst, base metals at CRU Group.Copper pared earlier gains as the dollar advanced, reducing the appeal of the metal for investors holding other currencies. For the day, the metal rose 0.1% to settle at $9,885 a ton on the LME. Other metal were mixed in London, with aluminum climbing to a three-year high and nickel falling.“The copper rally still has legs to go,” said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank. “The outlook for the U.S. economy keeps getting better. Economic reopening coupled with massive stimulus, faster-than-expected vaccine rollouts and supportive fundamentals all point to even higher prices.”With copper prices nearing record highs, Newmont Corp., the world’s largest gold producer, is looking to increase output of the metal through several “mega projects,” Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said on an earnings call Thursday. Even if just one materializes, copper will account for 15-20% of the company’s total output by the end of the decade, he said.“I’m pretty excited about having good exposure to copper at that time when the world is going through the energy transition,” Palmer said during an interview with Bloomberg TV after the earnings call. “I think copper’s got a pretty good story in front of it. I think its day in the sun is more toward the end of this decade.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bonds Beat Stocks at Pension Funds, Turning 60/40 Inside Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The debate over the traditional 60/40 portfolio seems endless, but for pensions at least, it’s over -- and bonds won.The retirement funds of the top 100 U.S. public companies, with combined assets of about $1.8 trillion, have ratcheted up their fixed-income allocations to a record level. At the end of their last fiscal year, they held 50.2% of assets in debt, while slashing money parked in equities to an all-time low of 31.9%, according to a recent report from pension advisory firm Milliman Inc.The shift, part of a longer-term transition spurred by federal legislation that made fixed-income more appealing, is gaining momentum even though asset class returns have gone in opposite directions with stocks surging to record highs while a four-decade rally in U.S. bonds is in jeopardy. Analysts see the emphasis on debt by the funds accelerating, and maybe most significant, potentially helping to blunt any move higher in yields.“The big improvement in funding ratios implies a high incentive” for “U.S. private defined benefit pension plans to lock in the recent gains in their funding position by accelerating their de-risking going forward,” a team of JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a recent note. That means “accelerating their buying of long-dated bonds and selling of equities.”Pension funds tend to follow a strategy of matching liabilities -- which are usually long term -- with similar maturity assets, usually debt. Even though rising yields can hurt returns in the short-run, they’re a plus since they can help reduce the present value costs of obligations.Paltry yields that seemingly have nowhere to go but up have been an almost universal worry that has prompted investors to question the wisdom of sticking with the long-favored portfolio diversification recommendation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds.Ten-year Treasury yields have risen over a percentage point since August, nearly reaching 1.8%, as an improved vaccine rollout sparks business reopenings amid trillions in fiscal stimulus. The jump in yields resulted in the worst quarter for Treasuries since 1980, and has prompted Wall Street to predict even higher yields before year-end. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index climbed 5.8% in the three months ended in March, the fourth consecutive quarterly increase.Until last quarter, it’s mostly been the best of both worlds for pension funds, with equities outperforming long-duration debt even as yields plunged over the past few years. That generated gains that exceeded increases in pension liabilities.The funding status -- a measure of the degree to which pensions have enough assets to meet liabilities -- of the 100 companies tracked by Milliman was 88.4%. Since 2005, the funds have also increased their allocations to “other” investments including private equity, real estate, hedge funds and money market securities to 17.9% from 9.5%. The majority of the companies have a fiscal year end that coincides with the calendar year end.“The main reason for the overall shift from equities into fixed income has had to do with the change in pension regulations,” said Zorast Wadia, a principal at Milliman. “And as these pensions’ funding status have improved they have continued to shed equity risk -- getting more and more into fixed income.”Under the federal Pension Protection Act passed in 2006 companies had a set time to fully fund retirement plans and were required to use a specified market-based rate of return -- tied to corporate bond yields -- to compute liabilities rather than their own forecasts. This change made buying debt in an asset-liability matching framework more appealing than equities.The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the most recent Covid-19 pandemic relief bill, provides two forms of general funding relief for single-employer pension plans. It’s not clear yet if that may affect asset allocation decisions.JPMorgan predicts that public pension funds run by states and local governments are also on course to shift more into fixed income. These public defined benefit plans, with about $4.5 trillion in assets, have a funding status that trails their private-sector peers, at about 60%.“So public pension funds have less incentive to de-risk in general,” Panigirtzoglou wrote. “But they do face a problem. Their equity allocation is already very high and their bond allocation stands at a record low of 20%. So, from an asset/liability mismatch point of view they are under some pressure to buy bonds.”On the surface, any preference of fixed income makes little sense. Since 2005, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index increased about 5% annually, about half the S&P 500’s return. But when adjusted for volatility, equity performance was 23% worse than bonds.While optimism about the bull market in stocks seems endless, aversion among pension funds persists. This month, Bank of America Corp.’s pension fund clients have been net sellers of stocks, extending a year-long trend of outflows.What corporate pension plans “are looking for is to be well funded, not necessarily to get strong returns,” said Adam Levine, investment director of Aberdeen Standard Investment’s client solutions group. “It is possible that as rates rise, corporate pensions move enough to the fixed income that to some degree it counters the rise in rates. You can certainly make that case if the moves are big enough and the industry is big enough.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung overtakes Apple in smartphone shipments as Xiaomi closes in

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi Corp rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62% to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14%, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27% to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.

  • UPDATE 2-Emergent hopes to answer U.S. FDA on Baltimore plant within days

    Contract drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions Inc said on Thursday it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant, which have forced Johnson & Johnson to largely halt U.S. manufacturing of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration stopped J&J's vaccine production at the plant earlier this month while it investigates an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. Emergent had to toss a batch of the J&J vaccine in March after it became contaminated with part of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine, which it was also making at the plant.

  • Credit Suisse Sues Billionaire Over Rogue-Banker Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is suing a Georgian billionaire and his communications adviser over their decision to publish a copy of a report from Switzerland’s banking regulator on its handling of a former banker convicted of fraud.The two sides locked horns in a court hearing in London on Thursday, where late in the day Credit Suisse won an extension of an injunction forcing the report to be removed from the csvictims.com website until a trial is held. The public relations firm behind the website, Metigen, had asked the court to lift the injunction.Judge Rowena Collins Rice said that she made this ruling on the basis that the bank is more likely than not to succeed on its claim for confidentiality at trial, a legal test it had to pass in order to get the injunction extended. A date for trial has not yet been set. Lawyers for Metigen said they would like to apply for permission to appeal the decision.The dispute is the latest in a long-running battle between the Swiss bank and investors who fell victim to Patrice Lescaudron, who was convicted of orchestrating a scheme to fake trades to cover losses that ran into the millions of dollars. The investors, including former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili who is also a defendant in the London lawsuit, believe Credit Suisse should bear some responsibility for the rogue banker’s crimes.In February, Metigen posted a copy of the critical 2017 report, authored by a Zurich law firm hired by finance regulator Finma, even after Credit Suisse had previously won a ruling from a Swiss court keeping the document confidential.‘Outrageous’Given extracts from the report have already been quoted in the media, “it’s outrageous that the only people who Credit Suisse are trying to prevent from using the report are the victims of the crimes,” Metigen’s director, Charlie Wigan, said in a statement before today’s hearing.Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit, as did a spokesman for Finma.Earlier at Thursday’s hearing, David Scorey, a lawyer for the bank, said it didn’t seek an injunction against other media outlets because it was only concerned with protecting publication of the report.That “only happened on this website,” Scorey said. He asked for the injunction to remain in place until trial.Gregory Banner, a lawyer for Metigen, said that there is a “conflation between the report as a document and information within the report.”“At no time have they identified particular information contained in the report which it says is confidential,” he said.Judge Collins Rice said she had a “slight niggle” in her mind over a point of jurisdiction. While the csvictims.com website is in English, Ivanishvili is a private citizen who lives outside the U.K. She asked the bank’s lawyer to clarify this afternoon on what basis he was asking her to “restrain his overseas activities.”Mounting LossesThe dispute comes as Credit Suisse faces heavy criticism after mounting losses linked to the failures of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management and supply chain finance group Greensill Capital.“The report was commissioned by Finma, not Credit Suisse and the detail of findings are in the public interest -- particularly in light of the recent Archegos and Greensill scandals which demonstrate ongoing risk management issues within Credit Suisse,” Metigen’s Wigan said in the statement.The Lescaudron case exploded in 2015 when the former star private wealth manager at Credit Suisse with a roster of Russian clients confessed to forging signatures, manipulating spreadsheets and faking trades to try to buy time to recover from heavy losses he first incurred in 2008. Lescaudron’s scheme went undetected for more than seven years until a massive bet on a single drug stock in the U.S. went badly wrong and exposed his fraud.The bank has consistently argued that Lescaudron, who committed suicide last year, was a lone wolf who hid his wrongdoing from his colleagues and supervisors. He was convicted at a trial in 2018 and sentenced to five years in prison, but was released less than 10 months later on health ground and because he’d already served two years in pretrial detention.(Adds extension of injunction in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.