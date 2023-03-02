U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,981.35
    +29.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,003.57
    +341.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,462.98
    +83.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.66
    +4.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.97
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    +0.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0604
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,434.74
    -278.92 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.47
    -2.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,697.77
    +198.90 (+0.72%)
     
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Guardian Capital Group Limited

TORONTO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Guardian Capital Group Limited that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2022 Second Quarter Operating Results" issued March 02, 2023 at 17:05 ET, over GlobeNewswire.

The press release has been re-issued here: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/03/02/2619936/0/en/Guardian-Capital-Group-Limited-TSX-GCG-GCG-A-Announces-2022-Annual-Operating-Results.html


