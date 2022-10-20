U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,466.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,089.50
    -63.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +1.69 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.40
    +5.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.17 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9787
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +0.52 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8510
    +0.0360 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.01
    -83.43 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.87
    -2.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,912.88
    -12.11 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Notice to Extraordinary General Meeting of Kindred Group plc

·6 min read

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ("EGM") of Kindred Group plc (C 39017) (the "Company") convened in terms of the Companies Act (Cap.386 of the Laws of Malta) will be held on Monday 14 November 2022 at 10.00 CEST at Kindred's office, Regeringsgatan 25, Stockholm, Sweden (the EGM is to be held without people being physically present).

Notice to holders of Swedish Depository Receipts ("SDRs")

Holders of SDRs who wish to attend and/or vote at the EGM must:

(i) be registered in the register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB by Friday 4 November 2022
(the "Record Date"); and

(ii) no later than Wednesday 9 November 2022 at 23.59 CEST cast their votes following this link: https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy, navigating to Kindred Group and logging in using BankID. BankID can be used also when voting on behalf of someone, provided the person authorized to vote has access to BankID.

Alternatively, votes can be cast by printing and filling out the proxy found at: https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy or www.kindredgroup.com/EGM and sending it by regular mail or courier to: Kindred Group, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden. Votes submitted this way must be received by Euroclear no later than Wednesday 9 November 2022.

Requirement (i): Holders of SDRs whose holding is registered in the name of a nominee must, to be able to exercise their voting rights at the EGM (by proxy), temporarily register their SDRs in their own name in the register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than by the Record Date. Well before that day such holders must contact their custodian bank or brokerage to request that their holding be temporarily registered in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB before the Record Date.

Requirement (ii): When submitting votes via regular mail or courier the proxy needs to be accompanied by supporting documentation showing the undersigned person/s authority to vote on behalf of the SDR holder. The proxy and any Power of Attorney need to be submitted in original. Votes submitted this way must be received by Euroclear no later than Wednesday 9 November 2022.

Requirement (iii): As the EGM will be held without people being physically present holders of SDRs who wish to exercise their voting rights must vote electronically, alternatively by regular mail or courier as set out above.

In the event you need assistance with, or have questions regarding, the voting procedure you can contact Euroclear via e-mail at generalmeetingservice@euroclear.com or via
telephone on +46 8 402 91 33. Please note that an SDR holder cannot exercise their voting rights via these channels, they are for support purposes only.

The complete notice and agenda for the EGM can be found at the Company's website www.kindredgroup.com/EGM.

The EGM is being held in accordance with the relevant provisions set out in the Maltese Companies Act (Public Companies - Annual General Meeting) Regulations, 2020 (L.N. 288 of 2020).

Please note that conversions to and from SDRs and ordinary shares will not be permitted between
2 November and 14 November 2022.

Proposed Agenda

It is proposed that the EGM conducts the following business:

1                 Opening of the Meeting

2                 Election of Chairman of the Meeting

3                 Drawing up and approval of the voting list

4                 Approval of the agenda

5                 Election of one or two person(s) to approve the minutes

6                 Determination that the Meeting has been duly convened

The meeting will be requested to consider and if thought fit, the following by ordinary resolutions:

7                 To amend the number of Board members to eight members (instead of seven members) (Resolution (a))

8                 To appoint James H. Gemmel as a director and legal and judicial representative of the Company with effect from the date of the EGM (Resolution (b))

9                 That conditional on the adoption of Resolution (a) the maximum remuneration payable to Board members be increased from a total fee of GBP 757,000 approved at the AGM held on 13 May 2022 to a maximum total fee of GBP 820,000  (to be adjusted with respect to the additional eighth Director on a pro rata basis as explained below) to cater for the appointment of the additional Board member (Resolution (c));

10               Closing of the meeting

Information about proposals related to Agenda items 7 - 9

Agenda item 7

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board of Directors should, until the next AGM consist of eight Directors instead of seven Directors as previously approved that the AGM held on 13 May 2022.

Agenda item 8

The Nomination Committee proposes the appointment of James H. Gemmel as an additional director to serve until the next AGM.

Mr Gemmel is US citizen, born in 1985.

Mr. Gemmel is a Partner at Corvex Management, a multibillion-dollar investment management firm that focuses on fundamental, valued-based investments.  Mr. Gemmel has spent 15 years in professional investment management performing deep fundamental research and making concentrated investments in companies across a range of sectors.  Mr. Gemmel has significant experience working collaboratively with management teams and boards of directors to create shareholder value, including several of the largest US corporations: Exelon Corporation, Occidental Petroleum, and The Williams Companies.  Before joining Corvex, Mr. Gemmel worked as an Investment Analyst at Federated Hermes Inc. and as an Investment Analyst for the Prudent Bear Fund of David W. Tice & Associates. He has a BS in Economics from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas.  He has experience investing in and working with companies in many sectors, including gaming.

Agenda item 9

Remuneration due to Board members

At the AGM held on 13 May 2022, following the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, it was approved that the maximum total fee payable to Directors who are not employees of the Company shall be GBP 757,000 (2021: GBP 701,000).

It was approved that a fee of GBP 63,000 (2021: GBP 60,000) be paid to each Director (other than the Chairman).

Conditional on the adoption of Resolution (a) (Agenda item 7), the Nomination Committee proposes that the additional Board member shall be paid a fee at the same level as the other Directors of the Company (GBP 63,000) pro rated to be calculated from the date of appointment of such Board member (being the date of the EGM). Accordingly, the total maximum fee payable to Directors who are not employees of the Company be increased from GBP 757,000 to a maximum amount of GBP 820,000 (as this may be adjusted on a pro rata basis) to cater for the appointment of such additional Board member.

For information on how personal data is processed please see  
https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

By order of the Board

Kindred Group plc

Company number: C 39017

Malta, October 2022

For more information:
Johan Wilsby, Chief Financial Officer
johan.wilsby@kindredgroup.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3651892/1641288.pdf

Kindred - Notice EGM 14 November 2022

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-to-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-kindred-group-plc-301654666.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance, and KE Holdings Fell Today

    Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges continued to struggle today amid broader economic concerns in the country and rising COVID cases. In fact, the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks many popular stocks, fell 7.3% today and hit its lowest mark in roughly nine years, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the large e-commerce company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) fell roughly 6.6% today, while shares of the digital freight company Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) fell close to 7%.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Govern

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slip lower as Treasury yields extend climb; Tesla slides on Q3 revenue miss, doubt over 2022 delivery target; IBM jumps after Q3 revenue beat, full-year outlook; AT&T earnings in focus amid network expansion reports and Philip Morris improves $15.8 bid for Swedish match.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Ericsson Earnings Miss Estimates. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Ericsson stock tumbled more than 14% early Thursday after the Swedish telecom giant’s earnings missed expectations in the third quarter. The telecom equipment maker reported adjusted earnings per share of 1.56 Swedish crowns (14 cents), 10% lower than the year-ago period and below the analyst consensus of 1.77 Swedish crowns, according to FactSet. The company said its gross margin fell to 41% from 44% as component costs rose and it invested more in maintaining supply chain resilience.

  • Verizon Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    The company fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 2% in its latest print.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Nokia, Ericsson slump as patent fights hit margins

    Telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson were among the worst performers in Europe on Thursday, bruised by ongoing patent battles which cut profit margins and offset strong demand for 5G equipment. While the revenue of both companies beat expectations thanks to the rollout of 5G, delayed royalty payments meant their core profit missed analysts' expectations. Shares in Ericsson slumped 12% and were the worst performers in the STOXX 600 while Nokia shares fell almost 5% to be among the worst.