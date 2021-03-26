U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,939.76
    +30.24 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,854.02
    +234.54 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,014.94
    +37.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.22
    +28.10 (+1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.12
    +2.56 (+4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.70
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6500
    +0.0360 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    +0.4690 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,844.18
    +2,636.98 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,081.82
    +28.02 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

NOTICE FROM FIRM THAT FILED THE LAWSUIT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Against fuboTV Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against fuboTV Inc. ("fuboTV" or "the Company") (NYSE:FUBO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 23, 2020and January 4, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 19, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FuboTV's growth in profitability and subscribers was unsustainable past the seasonable surge in subscriber levels. The Company's product offerings suffered from undisclosed cost increases. The Company could not successfully capitalize on its sports wagering opportunity or successfully act as a sports book. The Company was not in a position to achieve long term advertising revenue growth. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about fuboTV, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637660/NOTICE-FROM-FIRM-THAT-FILED-THE-LAWSUIT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-fuboTV-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why fuboTV Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of sports-streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) plunged on Wednesday, but it wasn't alone -- many other stocks fell, too. FuboTV stock finished 11% lower for the session. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday, fuboTV president Jordan Fiksenbaum has resigned to focus on Pulse Evolution Corporation.

  • Nordstrom Starts Repairing Its Tarnished Status With Debt Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nordstrom Inc. was so desperate for cash when the pandemic took hold last year that it mortgaged prized assets and took on high-cost debt once reserved for some of the riskiest companies.Now, thanks to the red-hot corporate bond market and borrowing costs that remain near some of the cheapest ever, the luxury department store chain is beginning to dig out of a hole that pushed one of its credit ratings into junk and threatened to snowball into a cash crisis. Analysts say Nordstrom’s debt sale this week is an important step on its long road back to full blue-chip status in the debt markets.The retailer sold $675 million of unsecured bonds Wednesday to finish repaying debt it took on at the panicked height of the pandemic last year. The buyback frees up prized real estate including its Seattle flagship that served as collateral. It buys the company more time to repay its debt, and helps improve its challenged liquidity position -- all steps that will help the company boost its credit ratings if operations continue to rebound this year.“Switching the debt from secured to unsecured frees up all that collateral, which they can potentially use to raise money again in the future,” said Dennis Cantalupo, who runs Pulse Ratings, an independent credit-rating and consulting firm.Credit SqueezeRefinancing debt or loosening credit terms had become a particular focus of members of the Nordstrom family after deteriorating ratings last year triggered borrowing restrictions including collateral pledges, according to people with knowledge of the matter.A cut to junk by just one of the three main ratings firms can trigger a dramatic change of fate for companies, as it ushers in stricter lender controls and rules about events that constitute default. Nordstrom lost its investment-grade rating from S&P Global Ratings in September, and earlier negative outlooks from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P kicked in added balance sheet covenants.As its ratings fell, Nordstrom was forced to pledge inventory as collateral on its credit line and meet strict financial metrics that limited its flexibility. Additional covenants restricted Nordstrom’s options for financing future payments to vendors and precluded share repurchases and dividend payments until the ratings improved. Those changes contributed to the urgency of debt refinancing talks this year, the people said.A representative for Nordstrom said the company “remains committed to an investment grade credit rating as part of our long term capital allocation priorities.”Wednesday’s deal alone wasn’t enough to land Nordstrom an S&P investment-grade rank or a Moody’s outlook adjustment, but S&P revised its outlook on the company to stable from negative, saying it expects the retailer to improve its operating results and retire more obligations this year. It rates the company BB+, one step below investment-grade.Covid PainLike many peers, Nordstrom faced a reckoning last year when the pandemic forced temporary lockdowns and shifted consumer fashion tastes away from formalwear and office attire. The retailer responded by amending and drawing down a $800 million credit line, suspending dividends and share buybacks and pledging 12 of its stores and distribution centers to borrow $600 million in the bond market at a hefty 8.75% coupon. It’s since paid back the revolver borrowings.The new debt, which carries coupons between 2.3% and 4.25%, will take out the higher-priced securities. In all, the deal will save Nordstrom around $29 million annually in interest costs, which over the life of the bonds more than covers the $80 million penalty Nordstrom faces to repay the old notes early. The new borrowings are also unsecured, releasing creditors’ claims on Nordstrom’s real estate.Some directors last year were uneasy about using real estate, including a flagship Seattle store, as collateral to back the notes, the people said. The Nordstrom family has historically viewed the properties as a crown jewel asset and has been reluctant to surrender liens, they added. A reluctance to pledge real estate was central to the failure of the family’s attempted 2017 take-private deal, the people said.“This time last year, the sky was falling,” Cantalupo said. “Everyone was scrambling for liquidity. They were paying premiums, having to collateralize and paying higher interest because of the unknown. Had it been three months earlier, this is not the kind of debt that Nordstrom would have been issuing.”Family BusinessNordstrom has long held grand aspirations for real estate. It made its boldest move in 2013 when it spent more than $100 million to own the location of its New York store, which opened a half-decade later at the bottom of a Midtown skyscraper. At the time, head of stores Jamie Nordstrom said in an interview that he and his father had been scoping out the island as far back as the mid-1990s to find a place to do business in Manhattan for the next century.Though it went public 50 years ago, Nordstrom remains a family-dominated company. Three Nordstroms sit on the board of directors and they each hold top executive roles. As the pandemic began last year, Jamie said he was videoconferencing with Chief Executive Officer Erik and President Pete multiple times a day. In normal times, they’d get lunch together on Mondays and talk college football to kick off the work week.They turn to lessons from previous leaders -- all Nordstroms -- who’ve guided the company through every pandemic, depression and international crisis since John W. Nordstrom co-founded the chain in 1901.“I think about my grandpa who wrote a book about managing through the Great Depression,” Jamie Nordstrom said at a summit in August. “That was a hard time. They focused on paying their vendors’ bills, paying their landlord. How they managed to get through that – those were some dark years.”The ongoing pandemic poses a new set of challenges. In January, the retailer reported its fourth consecutive quarterly sales decline, with sales down 22% in the crucial nine-week holiday period to end the year.Ratings companies say caution is warranted as Nordstrom seeks to bounce back. Fitch Ratings graded the retailer and its new debt the lowest investment-grade rank, with a negative outlook that “reflects uncertainty regarding the timing and magnitude of a recovery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold set for first weekly dip in three weeks on higher dollar, yields

    Gold prices edged up slightly on Friday but a stronger dollar and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields put the metal on course for its first weekly decline in three. "Dips are being bought and rallies are being sold into (in the gold market)... there are clearly two definitive sides of a coin and this is the main focal point," David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures, said. Gold's modest gains came despite a firmer dollar and an uptick in benchmark yields, that have weighed on its appeal recently.

  • Sensex, Nifty rise over 1% as Tata Group coompanies jump after favourable court verdict

    Indian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by beaten-down financial stocks and a jump in shares of Tata Group companies after the country's top court ruled in favour of the autos-to-steel conglomerate. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.27% to 14,507.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.2% to 49,008.50. India's top court backed the removal of Tata Group's former chairman Cyrus Mistry, whose family firm owns an 18% stake in the group holding company, Tata Sons.

  • Singapore's Temasek sees impact investing at tipping point

    Singapore's Temasek Holdings believes that impact investing has reached an inflection point, with the coronavirus pandemic highlighting deep social imbalances that have intensified the need for such forms of investments. Such investments, made to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact, as well as financial returns, grew to $715 billion in 2019 from $502 billion a year earlier, the Global Impact Investing Network estimated in a survey. This month, Temasek, one of the world's largest state investors, announced a $500 million allocation to Asia and Africa-focused Leapfrog Investments, in the single biggest commitment to an impact fund manager.

  • Amazon calls on India not to alter e-commerce investment rules - sources

    Amazon asked the Indian government on Thursday not to change e-commerce foreign investment rules until investigations into its business practices had been concluded, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The commerce ministry met e-commerce players after allegations by retailers, which are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart create complex structures to bypass federal foreign investment rules and damage small traders. New Delhi has been considering revising e-commerce foreign investment rules for weeks.

  • LSE Sells $4.5 Billion of Bonds to Help Refinance Refinitiv Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc tapped the U.S. high-grade bond market for $4.5 billion to help refinance debt it took on related to its acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings Ltd.The company sold bonds in five parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 20-year security, will yield 100 basis points over Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as details are private.The exchange will use the funds to refinance debt incurred in connection with its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv that was completed earlier this year. It also plans to offer bonds in euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The deal is part of a growing debt-backed merger and acquisition pipeline.The value of announced M&A deals with potential U.S. investment-grade funding implications has increased to $325 billion -- including the LSE deal -- from $269 billion at the end of February, which is back to pre-Covid-19 levels, Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note.These companies have flexibility on timing for the debt deals, but “the risk of even higher interest rates could encourage them to frontload any bond issuance,” they said.Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the bond sale, the person said.(Updates with final pricing information starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Meituan reports quarterly loss as it expands into new area

    Chinese food delivery company Meituan reported a loss on Friday for October-December after two consecutive quarters of profit, as it expanded into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies. It reported a loss of 2.24 billion yuan ($343 million) versus profit of 1.46 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said total revenue rose 34.7% in October-December from a year earlier to 37.92 billion yuan.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confidence in recovery

    The S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Wednesday on rising financial and industrial stocks as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed optimism about the recovery outlook from the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." Wall Street's main indexes have flipped up and down this week as falling bond yields prompted beaten-down technology stocks to rise while energy and financial shares that have rallied this year on growing economic prospects sold off.

  • A year after pandemic cleared out offices, WeWork is back

    After a year in which a global pandemic turned offices across the world into ghost towns WeWork, the embattled communal office-space company, is making a second attempt at going public. The announcement Friday comes almost two years after WeWork’s first attempt at becoming a publicly traded company blew up in spectacular fashion, its founder and CEO ousted abruptly. This time the New York company becomes part of the SPAC wave and will seek a listing after merging with the special-purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition.

  • Oil Bears Reign Despite Blockage at Suez Canal

    Oil prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns revived fears on energy demand hitting the ground again despite efforts in moving a massive container ship halting about $10 Billion a day worth of ship traffic.

  • Oil Advances With Broader Markets While Suez Impact Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.5%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil’s gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.“There’s certainly a floor under this market, not too far below $60 for WTI,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “There’s still the reopening narrative out there in the market. To the extent we get sufficient immunity out there, then we could have a heck of a summer driving season.”Following the grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday, shipping rates have increased and hundreds of vessels have backed up in the canal. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”The prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- pointing to tightening supplies.Oil has sold off recently amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions, while combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen over 6% in the past two weeks to the lowest since January. Yet prices are still up more than 20% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.“With another uncertain OPEC+ meeting around the corner, increasing Iranian supply coming into focus and U.S. shale recovered from the Texas freeze, volatile markets are set to remain for the time being,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m dating a married man. He made me the beneficiary on a $100K life-insurance policy. Could his wife sue to claim this money?

    ‘Although we both care greatly for each other, our relationship started as and remains a mutually beneficial one: money for me, companionship for him.’

  • Here’s What Could Be Next for China’s Wrath as European Retail Feels the Pressure

    The boycott of Western retail plays for their pledge not to use Chinese cotton allegedly produced with forced labor has sent a shock wave through European stock markets.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • Volkswagen to seek dieselgate damages from former CEO, Audi boss

    Volkswagen will claim damages from former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and former Audi boss Rupert Stadler over its diesel emissions scandal, the carmaker said on Friday, trying to draw a line under its biggest-ever crisis. The German company said that following a far-reaching legal investigation it had concluded Winterkorn and Stadler had breached their duty of care, adding it had found no violations by other members of the management board. Winterkorn and Stadler have both denied being responsible for the scandal.

  • Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below $51,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon

    Bitcoin (BTC) slipped below the psychologically important $51,000 mark in a 24-hour period leading up to press time late night Thursday and an analyst thinks more pain is yet to come. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization touched an intraday low of $50,856.57. At press time, BTC was 0.51% lower at $52,019.04. In a seven-day trailing period, BTC has fallen 9.57%. From its all-time high of $61,683.86 — reached twelve days ago — the cryptocurrency has fallen 15.77%. Analysts expect the downwards momentum to continue and are warning that BTC may breach the $50,000 levels. “Judging by recent events, traders seem happy to be selling into the rallies rather than buying the dip. So, don’t be surprised if we see renewed weakness in the markets later on in the session,” wrote Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, as reported by MarketWatch. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Razaqzada said that further bad news could be in store for BTC. “The crypto has been correlating positively with risk assets over the past year and if that relationship remains strong then the digital currency could follow risk assets lower.” Why It Matters: Razaqzada urged Bitcoin traders to exercise caution as according to him “appetite for risk” is slowly fading, MarketWatch reported. Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) announcement that it would accept BTC for payments also led to profit-taking, as per Shane Ai, head of research and development at crypto exchange Bybit, Business Insider reported. See Also: How Tesla Plans To Tackle Bitcoin Volatility In Payments For Its Vehicles Another factor that contributed to BTC’s decline is the expiration of $5 billion worth of options, due on Friday, as per Ai. The expiration of contracts and some investors pushing the price lower to make money from bets against the cryptocurrency in the options market “have led to spot-selling pressure into quarter-end,” according to the analyst. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat's Going On WIth Theta, Theta Fuel Cryptocurrencies Today?Fidelity Looks To Launch ETF That Tracks The Price Of Bitcoin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.