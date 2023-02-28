U.S. markets open in 7 hours 47 minutes

Notice of Full Year 2022 financial results

·3 min read

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) confirms it will announce its unaudited Full Year 2022 financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Pharming Group N.V. Logo
Pharming Group N.V. Logo

The Company will host a presentation for analysts and investors at 13:30 CET/08:30 ET on March 16, 2023. Dial in details for the presentation are detailed below.

Conference call dial-in information

March 16, 2023

13:30 CET/08:30 ET

Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.

Dial-in details:

Netherlands (Local)                       

+31 85 888 7233

United Kingdom                             

+44 800 640 6441

United Kingdom (Local)                               

+44 20 3936 2999

United States                                   

+1 855 979 6654

United States (Local)                     

+1 646 664 1960

Global dial-in numbers

Access code: 566339

Webcast link:

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/pharming-fy22/

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim", "ambition", ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''could'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''goals'', ''intend'', ''may'', "milestones", ''objectives'', ''outlook'', ''plan'', ''probably'', ''project'', ''risks'', "schedule", ''seek'', ''should'', ''target'', ''will'' and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2021 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696

Heather Robertson, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager
E: investor@pharming.com 

FTI Consulting, London, UK
Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Leon Melens T: +31 6 53 81 64 27 E: pharming@lifespring.nl

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1778344/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/notice-of-full-year-2022-financial-results-301757213.html

