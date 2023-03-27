U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Notice - HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3

CNW Group

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on March 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. will not proceed as scheduled.

The merits hearing will continue on March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat 
Ontario Securities Commission

