U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.00
    -11.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.00
    -2.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    -0.37 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.70
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3900
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,751.09
    -1,150.14 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.51
    -34.07 (-2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,967.56
    -47.46 (-0.17%)
     

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL), American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT), Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Rafael Pharmaceuticals' shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1245 Class B shares of Rafael Holdings for each share of Rafael Pharmaceuticals owned. Upon completion of the merger, Rafael Holdings shareholders will be significantly diluted as Raphael Pharmaceuticals holders will own approximately 48% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Rafael Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to its shareholders, specifically, whether the Company's Class B shareholders will be unfairly diluted as a result of the merger.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rafael-holdings-inc-nyse-rfl/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, American National Group shareholders will receive only $190.00 for each share of American National Group common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the American National Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Brookfield Reinsurance is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/american-national-group-inc-nasdaq-anat/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Intersect ENT shareholders will receive only $28.25 for each share of Intersect ENT common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Intersect ENT Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Medtronic is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/intersect-ent-inc-nasdaq-xent/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659564/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Rafael-Holdings-Inc-NYSERFL-American-National-Group-Inc-NASDAQANAT-Intersect-ENT-Inc-NASDAQXENT

Recommended Stories

  • Green Brick Stock Composite Hits Near-Best 96 Rating

    Green Brick Partners saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Thursday, up from 93 the day before.

  • Canada and British Columbia invest to revitalize Lions Bay Beach Park

    The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure during this unprecedented time to meet the needs of communities, enhance peoples' quality of life, and support economic recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) ("AQN" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars ("U.S. $" or "$"), unless otherwise noted.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Lidar Leader Luminar Missed Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Lidar maker Luminar Technologies reported second-quarter numbers Thursday evening that missed Wall Street’s estimates. Luminar (ticker: LAZR) stock was up 1.5% in after-hours trading after shares closed down 5.6%. Luminar reported an 11 cent loss from $6.3 million in sales.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.