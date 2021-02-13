NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Urovant Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq - UROV), Cubic Corporation (NYSE - CUB), CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE - CLGX)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)
Under the terms of the agreement, Urovant shareholders will receive only $16.25 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Urovant Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Sumitovant is paying too little for the Company. For example, the wall street analyst average price target for Urovant is $22.13 a share.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/urovant-sciences-ltd-nasdaq-urov/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)
Under the terms of the agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive only $70.00 in cash for each share of Cubic they own. The investigation concerns whether the Cubic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether the Buyer Group is underpaying for the Company. For example, at least one wall street analyst has set a price target of $71.00 for the Company's shares.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cubic-corporation-nyse-cub/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)
Under the terms of the agreement, CoreLogic shareholders will receive only $80.00 in cash for each share of CoreLogic they own. The investigation concerns whether the CoreLogic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether the Buyer Funds are underpaying for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/corelogic-inc-nyse-clgx/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
