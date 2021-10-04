U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.63
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0027 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9890
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,761.52
    +660.34 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE - MDLA), Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE - GWB), GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ - GSKY)

3 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Medallia shareholders will receive only $34.00 for each share of Medallia common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Medallia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is considerably less than the 52-week high of $48.28 for Medallia shares.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/medallia-inc-nyse-mdla/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive only 0.8425 shares of FIBK common stock for each share of GWB stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the GWB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and whether FIBK is paying too little for the Company.z
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/great-western-bancorp-inc-nyse-gwb/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)
Under the terms of the agreement, GreenSky stockholders will receive only 0.03 shares of common stock of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock. Based on the closing share price of Goldman Sachs common stock as of September 14, 2021, this represents a per share price for GreenSky Class A common stock of $12.11 and an implied transaction value of approximately $2.24 billion. The investigation concerns whether the GreenSky Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Goldman Sachs is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/greensky-inc-nasdaq-gsky/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666738/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-CompaniesMedallia-Inc-NYSE--MDLAGreat-Western-Bancorp-Inc-NYSE--GWB-GreenSky-Inc-NASDAQ--GSKY

