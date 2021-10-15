NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Aspen Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq - AZPN), Meredith Corporation (NYSE - MDP), Dune Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq - DUNE)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:AZPN)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aspen Technology shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, per share of Aspen Technology owned. The investigation concerns whether the Aspen Technology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Emerson is paying too little for the Company.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Meredith shareholders will receive only $42.18 for each share of Meredith common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Meredith Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether IAC is paying too little for the Company.

Dune Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq:DUNE)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, DUNE, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with TradeZero Holding Corp. ("TradeZero"), and result in TradeZero becoming a publicly-listed company. DUNE shareholders will retain ownership of 24% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the DUNE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

