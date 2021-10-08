NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE-VNE), Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE-GWB), GreenSky, Inc. (Nasdaq-GSKY)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Veoneer will be acquired by Magna International Inc. ("Magna") (NYSE - MGA) in an all-cash transaction. Veoneer shareholders will receive only $31.25 for each share of Veoneer common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Veoneer Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Magna is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/veoneer-inc-nyse-vne/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive only 0.8425 shares of FIBK common stock for each share of GWB stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the GWB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and whether FIBK is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/great-western-bancorp-inc-nyse-gwb/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Under the terms of the agreement, GreenSky stockholders will receive only 0.03 shares of common stock of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock. Based on the closing share price of Goldman Sachs common stock as of September 14, 2021, this represents a per share price for GreenSky Class A common stock of $12.11 and an implied transaction value of approximately $2.24 billion. The investigation concerns whether the GreenSky Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Goldman Sachs is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/greensky-inc-nasdaq-gsky/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.

