NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV), Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB), ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

3 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)
Under the terms of the agreement with Envigo RMS Holding Corp., NOTV shareholders are expected to own 64% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Inotiv Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inotiv-inc-nasdaq-notv/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. The investigation concerns whether the Home BancShares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/home-bancshares-inc-nasdaq-homb/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)
Under the terms of the agreement, ADTRAN's shareholders will receive only 0.8244 shares of common stock in the new holding company for each share of ADTRAN common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the ADTRAN Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ADVA is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/adtran-inc-nasdaq-adtn, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666015/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Inotiv-Inc-NASDAQNOTV-Home-BancShares-Inc-NASDAQHOMB-ADTRAN-Inc-NASDAQADTN

