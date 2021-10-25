U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,566.48
    +21.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.15
    +64.13 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,226.71
    +136.51 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.64
    +21.37 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6900
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,995.07
    +2,073.42 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.82
    +1,260.14 (+519.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP), Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5968 shares of Columbia for each share of Umpqua they own. The investigation concerns whether the Umpqua Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Columbia is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-nasdaq-umpq/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Columbia shareholders will receive only $19.30 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Columbia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether PIMCO is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/columbia-property-trust-inc-nyse-cxp/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aspen Technology shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, per share of Aspen Technology owned. The investigation concerns whether the Aspen Technology Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Emerson is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aspen-technology-inc-nasdaq-azpn/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669538/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Umpqua-Holdings-Corporation-NASDAQUMPQ-Columbia-Property-Trust-Inc-NYSECXP-Aspen-Technology-Inc-NASDAQAZPN

