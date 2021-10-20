NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq - UMPQ), Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE - CXP), Home BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq - HOMB)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq - UMPQ)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5968 shares of Columbia for each share of Umpqua they own. The investigation concerns whether the Umpqua Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Columbia is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-nasdaq-umpq/

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE - CXP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Columbia shareholders will receive only $19.30 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Columbia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether PIMCO is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/columbia-property-trust-inc-nyse-cxp/

Home BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq - HOMB)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. The investigation concerns whether the Home BancShares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/home-bancshares-inc-nasdaq-homb/

