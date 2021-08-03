U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.43
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0020
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,441.14
    -983.22 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq - ISBC), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE - CMO), Medallia, Inc. (NYSE - MDLA)

·3 min read

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISBC)

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, Investors Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.297 of a share of Citizens' common stock and $1.46 in cash for each share of Investors Bancorp they own. Following completion of the transaction, former Investors Bancorp shareholders will collectively own approximately 14% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Investors Bancorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Citizens is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/investors-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-isbc/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted 'book-for-book' basis. The book values for Capstead and BSPRT Partners used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Capstead Mortgage Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether BSPRT is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/capstead-mortgage-corporation-nyse-cmo/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Medallia shareholders will receive only $34.00 for each share of Medallia common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Medallia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is considerably less than the 52-week high of $48.28 for Medallia shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/medallia-inc-nyse-mdla/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658198/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Investors-Bancorp-Inc-Nasdaq--ISBC-Capstead-Mortgage-Corporation-NYSE--CMO-Medallia-Inc-NYSE--MDLA

