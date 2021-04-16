NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE – DEH), Union Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq – LATN), Qell Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – QELL)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)
Under the terms of the agreement, D8 Holdings shareholders will retain ownership of only 22.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the D8 Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/d8-holdings-corp-nyse-deh/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)
Under the terms of the agreement, Union II shareholders will retain ownership of only 17% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Union II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/union-acquisition-corp-ii-nasdaq-latn/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)
Under the terms of the agreement, QELL shareholders will retain ownership of only 11% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the QELL Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/qell-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-qell/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC
