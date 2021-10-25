NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - XLRN), Kraton Corporation (NYSE - KRA), Meredith Corporation (NYSE - MDP)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Acceleron will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK) in an all-cash transaction implying a total equity value of $11.5 billion. Acceleron stockholders will receive $180.00 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Acceleron Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/acceleron-pharma-inc-nasdaq-xlrn/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, DL Chemical Co., Ltd. ("DL Chemical"), a subsidiary of DL Holdings Co., Ltd. (formerly Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd.), will acquire 100% of Kraton in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. Kraton stockholders will receive $46.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Kraton Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether DL Chemical is paying too little for the Company.

Story continues

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/kraton-corporation-nyse-kra/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Meredith shareholders will receive only $42.18 for each share of Meredith common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Meredith Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether IAC is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/meredith-corporation-nyse-mdp/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/669536/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Acceleron-Pharma-Inc-Nasdaq--XLRN-Kraton-Corporation-NYSE--KRA-Meredith-Corporation-NYSE--MDP



