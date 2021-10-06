NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE), Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB), Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Veoneer shareholders will receive only $37.00 for each share of Veoneer common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Veoneer Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Qualcomm Incorporated and SSW Partners is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $40.46 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/veoneer-inc-nyse-vne/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. The investigation concerns whether the Home BancShares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/home-bancshares-inc-nasdaq-homb/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard shareholders will receive only 1.8 shares of FNB stock for each share of Howard they own. The all-stock transaction is valued at $21.96 per share based upon the closing stock price of FNB as of Monday, July 12, 2021. The investigation concerns whether the Howard Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether FNB is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/howard-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-hbmd/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

