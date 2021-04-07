NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE - LEAF), GenMark Diagnostics (Nasdaq - GNMK), Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq - HWCC)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leaf Group stockholders will receive only $8.50 per share in cash for each Leaf Group share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Leaf Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Graham Holdings is paying too little for the Company. For example, the wall street analyst 12-month average price target for the Company is $9.25.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/leaf-group-ltd-nyse-leaf/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
GenMark Diagnostics (Nasdaq:GNMK)
Under the terms of the agreement, GenMark shareholders will receive only $24.05 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the GenMark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Roche is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/genmark-diagnostics-nasdaq-gnmk/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq:HWCC)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC stockholders will receive only $5.30 per share in cash for each HWCC share they own. The investigation concerns whether the HWCC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether OmniCable is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/houston-wire-cable-company-nasdaq-hwcc/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
