NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq - ARPO), Domtar (NYSE - UFS), Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq - DISCA)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (Nasdaq:ARPO)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Aadi Biosciences will receive shares of newly issued Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, shareholders of Aadi Biosciences will own approximately 66.8% and shareholders of Aerpio will own only approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger. The investigation concerns whether the Aerpio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Aadi Bioscience is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aerpio-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-arpo/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Domtar (NYSE:UFS)
Under the terms of the agreement, Domtar shareholders will receive only $55.50 per share in cash for each Domtar share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Domtar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Paper Excellence is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/domtar-nyse-ufs/ or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq:DISCA)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, AT&T would receive $43 billion (subject to adjustment) in a combination of cash, debt securities, and WarnerMedia's retention of certain debt, and AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company; while Discovery shareholders would own only 29% of the new company. The investigation concerns whether the Discovery Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether AT&T is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/discovery-inc-nasdaq-disca/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC
