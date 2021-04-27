NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Proofpoint, Inc. (Nasdaq - PFPT), W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE - GRA), Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE - FBC)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Under the terms of the agreement, Proofpoint shareholders will receive only $176.00 in cash for each share of Proofpoint common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Proofpoint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/proofpoint-inc-nasdaq-pfpt/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)
Under the terms of the agreement, W.R. Grace shareholders will receive only $70.00 in cash for each share of W.R. Grace common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the W.R. Grace Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Standard Industries Holdings Inc. is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/w-r-grace-co-nyse-gra/ or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)
Under the terms of the agreement, Flagstar shareholders will receive only 4.0151 shares of NY Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Flagstar shareholders in the merger are expected to represent approximately 32% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Flagstar Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether NY Community is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/flagstar-bancorp-inc-nyse-fbc/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.
Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642477/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Proofpoint-Inc-Nasdaq--PFPT-W-R-Grace-Co-NYSE--GRA-Flagstar-Bancorp-Inc-NYSE--FBC