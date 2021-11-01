NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE - GWB), PAE Incorporated (Nasdaq - PAE), FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American - FTSI)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive only 0.8425 shares of FIBK common stock for each share of GWB stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the GWB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and whether FIBK is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/great-western-bancorp-inc-nyse-gwb/

PAE Incorporated (Nasdaq:PAE)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, PAE shareholders will receive $10.05 per share in cash for each share of PAE common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the PAE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Amentum is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/pae-incorporated-nasdaq-pae/

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American:FTSI)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, FTS shareholders will receive $26.52 per share in cash for each share of FTS common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $407.5 million. The investigation concerns whether the FTS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether ProFrac is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fts-international-inc-nyse-american-ftsi/

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits.

