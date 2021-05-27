NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ - ARPO), MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ - MMAC), Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE - XEC)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARPO)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Aadi Biosciences will receive shares of newly issued Aerpio common stock. On a pro forma basis, shareholders of Aadi Biosciences will own approximately 66.8% and shareholders of Aerpio will own only approximately 33.2% of the combined company upon the closing of the merger. The investigation concerns whether the Aerpio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Aadi Bioscience is paying too little for the Company.
Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cimarex shareholders will receive only 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share of Cimarex common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Cimarex Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Cabot is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $74.92 for Cimarex shares.
MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, MMA shareholders will receive only $27.77 for each share of MMA they own. The investigation concerns whether the MMA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Fundamental is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $29.00 for MMA shares.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
