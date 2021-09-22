U.S. markets closed

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP), Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

2 min read
In this article:
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Under the terms of the agreement, upon consummation, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% and approximately 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NortonLifeLock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nortonlifelock-inc-nasdaq-nlok/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, JMP Group shareholders will receive only $7.50 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the JMP Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Citizens is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/jmp-group-llc-nyse-jmp/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Columbia shareholders will receive only $19.30 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Columbia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether PIMCO is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/columbia-property-trust-inc-nyse-cxp/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665195/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-NortonLifeLock-Inc-NASDAQNLOK-JMP-Group-LLC-NYSEJMP-Columbia-Property-Trust-Inc-NYSECXP

