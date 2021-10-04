U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,292.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,480.00
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.8880
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,312.89
    +1,236.34 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,218.03
    +975.35 (+401.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Under the terms of the agreement, upon consummation, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% and approximately 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NortonLifeLock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nortonlifelock-inc-nasdaq-nlok/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Under the terms of the agreement, DSP Group's shareholders will receive only will receive $22.00 in cash for each share of DSP Group common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the DSP Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Synaptics Incorporated is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dsp-group-inc-nasdaq-dspg/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Columbia shareholders will receive only $19.30 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Columbia Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether PIMCO is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/columbia-property-trust-inc-nyse-cxp/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666734/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-CompaniesNortonLifeLock-Inc-NASDAQNLOK-DSP-Group-Inc-NASDAQDSPGColumbia-Property-Trust-Inc-NYSECXP

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook whistleblower shows 'self-regulation is not working' for social media, White House says

    A whistleblower's allegations that Facebook put profits before safety is the latest revelation that "self-regulation is not working" for social-media platforms, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. On Sunday, "60 Minutes" interviewed former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen, who alleges that the company has been deceiving investors about how it has been dealing with hate speech and misinformation on its platform. Facebook's shares dropped as much as 6% on Monday. Psaki said th

  • Facebook Begins Recovery After Major Outage Shut Down Apps

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. suffered a devastating outage that shut out many of its 2.7 billion global users, idled some of the company’s employees and prompted a public apology from the chief technology officer.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costi

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were higher late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billion

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

    China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) is in a bit of a bind. At last report, the Chinese property giant had missed the deadline for two separate interest payments to foreign bondholders -- who are starting to look like foreign bagholders, because Evergrande had no trouble finding the money to pay interest on a domestic debt. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Evergrande's property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group, has advised that it is preparing to report "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks.

    After a woeful September for optimists, the stock market's bullish patina is being further chipped away to start October, with at least one main benchmark and a number of sectors perilously close to a correction.

  • Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]