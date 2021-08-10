NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG), Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Golden Nugget Online Gaming shareholders will receive only 0.365 shares of New DraftKings' Class A Common Stock for each share of Golden Nugget Online Gaming they own. The investigation concerns whether the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether DraftKings is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc-nasdaq-gnog/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Intersect ENT shareholders will receive only $28.25 for each share of Intersect ENT common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Intersect ENT Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Medtronic is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/intersect-ent-inc-nasdaq-xent/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Rafael Pharmaceuticals' shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1245 Class B shares of Rafael Holdings for each share of Rafael Pharmaceuticals owned. Upon completion of the merger, Rafael Holdings shareholders will be significantly diluted as Raphael Pharmaceuticals holders will own approximately 48% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Rafael Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to its shareholders, specifically, whether the Company's Class B shareholders will be unfairly diluted as a result of the merger.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rafael-holdings-inc-nyse-rfl/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

