NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK), Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR), 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

3 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Elmira will be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. (NSYE: CBU) in an all-cash transaction. Elmira stockholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of Elmira common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Elmira Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Community Bank System is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/elmira-savings-bank-nasdaq-esbk/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Corvus Gold will be acquired by AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE - AU). Corvus Gold shareholders will receive C$4.10 for each share of Corvus Gold they own. The investigation concerns whether the Corvus Gold Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether AngloGold is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/corvus-gold-inc-nasdaq-kor/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, 26 Capital, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withOkada Manila, one of the premier destination casino resorts in Asia and the largest integrated resort in the Philippines, and result in Okada Manila becoming a publicly-listed company. 26 Capital shareholders will retain ownership of less than 12% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the 26 Capital Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/26-capital-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-ader/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669534/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Elmira-Savings-Bank-NASDAQESBK-Corvus-Gold-Inc-NASDAQKOR-26-Capital-Acquisition-Corp-NASDAQADER

