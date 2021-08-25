U.S. markets closed

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV), Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI), Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

3 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inovalon will be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon (the "Consortium") in an all-cash transaction where Inovalon shareholders will receive only $41.00 for each share of Inovalon they own in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Inovalon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether the Consortium is paying a fair price for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inovalon-holdings-inc-nasdaq-inov/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vine Energy shareholders will receive only 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock plus $1.20 cash per share for each share of Vine Energy they own, for total consideration of $15.00 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Vine Energy Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Chesapeake is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $16.21 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vine-energy-inc-nyse-vei/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aldel Financial, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Hagerty, an automotive enthusiast brand offering a specialty automotive insurance platform built upon a membership organization for car lovers, and result in Hagerty becoming a publicly-listed company. Aldel Financial shareholders will retain ownership of only 4% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Aldel Financial Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/aldel-financial-inc-nyse-adf/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661395/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Inovalon-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQINOV-Vine-Energy-Inc-NYSEVEI-Aldel-Financial-Inc-NYSEADF

