NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - XLRN), Sanderson Farms, Inc. (Nasdaq - SAFM), JMP Group LLC (NYSE - JMP)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Acceleron will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK) in an all-cash transaction implying a total equity value of $11.5 billion. Acceleron stockholders will receive $180.00 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Acceleron Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/acceleron-pharma-inc-nasdaq-xlrn/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, JMP Group shareholders will receive only $7.50 in cash for each share they own. The investigation concerns whether the JMP Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Citizens is paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/jmp-group-llc-nyse-jmp/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sanderson Farms shareholders will receive only $203.00 for each share of Sanderson Farms common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the Sanderson Farms Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Cargill and CGC are paying too little for the Company.
Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sanderson-farms-inc-nasdaq-safm/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667456/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Acceleron-Pharma-Inc-Nasdaq--XLRN-Sanderson-Farms-Inc-Nasdaq--SAFM-JMP-Group-LLC-NYSE--JMP

