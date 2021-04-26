NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Knoll, Inc. (NYSE - KNL), PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq - PPD), Sterling Bancorp (NYSE - STL)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Knoll shareholders will receive only 0.32 shares of Herman Miller and $11.00 in cash for each share of Knoll common stock they own, which implies consideration to Knoll shareholders of $25.18 per share based on the April 16, 2021 closing price for Herman Miller. The investigation concerns whether the Knoll Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Herman Miller is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/knoll-inc-nyse-kln/

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Under the terms of the agreement, PPD stockholders will receive only $47.50 for each share of PPD stock that they hold. The investigation concerns whether the PPD Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thermo Fisher is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ppd-inc-nasdaq-ppd/

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sterling will merge into Webster, and Sterling shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.463 of a Webster share for each share of Sterling stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Sterling Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Webster is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sterling-bancorp-nyse-stl/

