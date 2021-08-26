U.S. markets closed

NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

·3 min read
In this article:
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Santander Consumer USA will be acquired by its majority shareholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA") in an all-cash transaction where Santander Consumer USA shareholders will receive only $41.50 for each share of Santander Consumer USA they own in a deal valued at approximately $12.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Santander Consumer USA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether SHUSA is paying a fair price for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $42.39 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-nyse-sc/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Triple-S Management will be acquired by GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ("GuideWell"), a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. in an all-cash transaction where Triple-S Management shareholders will receive only $36.00 for each share of Triple-S Management they own in a deal valued at approximately $900 million. The investigation concerns whether the Triple-S Management Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether GuideWell is paying a fair price for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/triple-s-management-corporation-nyse-gts/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEC Electronics shareholders will receive only $15.35 in cash for each share of IEC Electronics they own. The investigation concerns whether the IEC Electronics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Creation is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $17.98 for the Company's shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ec-electronics-corp-nasdaq-iec/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661611/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Santander-Consumer-USA-Holdings-Inc-NYSESC-Triple-S-Management-Corporation-NYSEGTS-IEC-Electronics-Corp

