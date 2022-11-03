U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics
·2 min read
Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics

MONTREAL, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone: Toll Free: 1-888-394-8218 or International 1-647-484-0475

Webcast: www.gud-knight.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay: An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com.


About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

 

Knight Therapeutics Inc.

 

Samira Sakhia

Arvind Utchanah

President & Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

T: 514.484.4483

T. +598.2626.2344

F: 514.481.4116

 

Email: info@knighttx.com

Email: info@knighttx.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com

Website: www.gud-knight.com



