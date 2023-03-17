U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,214.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,577.00
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.80
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.47
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    +4.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    +0.0930 (+2.66%)
     

  • Vix

    22.99
    -3.15 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2510
    -0.3340 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,854.01
    +1,373.16 (+5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.21
    +29.59 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.03
    +65.58 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,195.04
    +184.43 (+0.68%)
     

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of 2SLGBTQIA youth in Simcoe County

·1 min read

BARRIE, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to support mental health programs for queer, transgender and questioning youth in Simcoe County.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
March 17, 2023

Time
2:30 p.m (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services
80 Bradford Street, Suite 525
Barrie, Ontario   L4N 6S7

Masks are recommended and will be available.

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65598549182
Passcode: 230317

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/16/c5641.html

