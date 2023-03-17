NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of 2SLGBTQIA youth in Simcoe County

BARRIE, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Leah Taylor Roy, Member of Parliament for Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to support mental health programs for queer, transgender and questioning youth in Simcoe County.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

March 17, 2023

Time

2:30 p.m (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

The Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services

80 Bradford Street, Suite 525

Barrie, Ontario L4N 6S7

Masks are recommended and will be available.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65598549182

Passcode: 230317

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

