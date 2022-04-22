NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health services across Canada

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding for mental health crisis support services for Canadians.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

April 25, 2022

Time

9:30 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

Crisis & Critical Care Building

Main Floor Lobby

1051 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON

Enter via the CAMH Emergency Department doors at rear of the building.

Please leave time to be screened and provide proof of vaccination.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63336097669

Passcode: 044603

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

