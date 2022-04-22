U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health services across Canada

·1 min read

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding for mental health crisis support services for Canadians.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

April 25, 2022

Time

9:30 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
Crisis & Critical Care Building
Main Floor Lobby
1051 Queen Street West
Toronto, ON

Enter via the CAMH Emergency Department doors at rear of the building.

Please leave time to be screened and provide proof of vaccination.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63336097669

Passcode: 044603

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/22/c6231.html

