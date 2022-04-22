NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding for mental health services across Canada
TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding for mental health crisis support services for Canadians.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
April 25, 2022
Time
9:30 AM (EST)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
Crisis & Critical Care Building
Main Floor Lobby
1051 Queen Street West
Toronto, ON
Enter via the CAMH Emergency Department doors at rear of the building.
Please leave time to be screened and provide proof of vaccination.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/63336097669
Passcode: 044603
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
