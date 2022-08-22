U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce steps to support nurses

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, will make an important announcement in support of nurses in Canada.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.

Date
August 23, 2022

Time
10:10 AM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in person at: 

University of Ottawa, Desmarais Hall
Room 12-102
55 Laurier Avenue East, Ottawa

Journalists may contact Health Canada Media Relations to obtain documents under embargo and the Zoom link: media@hc-sc.gc.ca

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/22/c7633.html

