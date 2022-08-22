NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce steps to support nurses
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, will make an important announcement in support of nurses in Canada.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.
Date
August 23, 2022
Time
10:10 AM (EDT)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
University of Ottawa, Desmarais Hall
Room 12-102
55 Laurier Avenue East, Ottawa
Journalists may contact Health Canada Media Relations to obtain documents under embargo and the Zoom link: media@hc-sc.gc.ca
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
