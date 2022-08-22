NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce steps to support nurses

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, will make an important announcement in support of nurses in Canada.

Date

August 23, 2022

Time

10:10 AM (EDT)

University of Ottawa, Desmarais Hall

Room 12-102

55 Laurier Avenue East, Ottawa

