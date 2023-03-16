NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support people in British Columbia at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose
PENTICTON, BC, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to improve the health outcomes of people who use substances in British Columbia.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
March 17, 2023
Time
9:30 AM (PDT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) #102-1027 Westminster Avenue West
Penticton, B.C.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/63949513192
Passcode: 199884
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
