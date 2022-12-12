NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for mental health literacy among Coaches and Sports Leaders
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, David McGuinty, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an announcement in support of mental health literacy among Coaches and Sports Leaders in Canada.
Date
December 13, 2022
Time
9:30 AM (EST)
Location
RA Centre – House of Sport
ABI Stadium, 2nd Floor
2451 Riverside Drive
Ottawa, ON
K1H 7X7
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69741585122
Passcode: 380406
Media may ask questions in-person and via Zoom.
