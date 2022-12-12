U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for mental health literacy among Coaches and Sports Leaders

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, David McGuinty, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an announcement in support of mental health literacy among Coaches and Sports Leaders in Canada.

Date
December 13, 2022

Time
9:30 AM (EST)

Location

RA Centre – House of Sport
ABI Stadium, 2nd Floor
2451 Riverside Drive
Ottawa, ON
K1H 7X7

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69741585122

Passcode: 380406

Media may ask questions in-person and via Zoom.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c5014.html

