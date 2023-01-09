U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.37
    +4.29 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,533.08
    -97.53 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,660.38
    +91.08 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.92
    +7.12 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.62
    +0.85 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.60
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0098 (+0.92%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    +0.0098 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7130
    -0.3170 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,266.58
    +317.98 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.82
    +1.53 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of young Canadians

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to support mental health programs for youth across Canada. Minister Bennett will be joined by the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
January 10, 2023

Time
10:30 a.m (EST)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

YMCA of Greater Toronto
Central YMCA
20 Grosvenor Street
Toronto, Ontario  M4Y 2V5
Grosvenor Room, 2nd Floor

Masks are recommended.

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68465297792
Passcode:  237916

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/09/c6893.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Underwhelming Data From Inherited Disease Study

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) announced topline results from the Phase 2 SEQUOIA study of fazirsiran (TAK-999/ARO-AAT) for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD-LD). Patients receiving 25 mg, 100 mg, or 200 mg of fazirsiran who had baseline fibrosis (n=16) demonstrated a dose-dependent mean reduction in serum mutant alpha-1 antitrypsin protein (Z-AAT) concentration at week 48 of 74%, 89%, and 94%, respective

  • Tesla price cuts a ‘strategic poker move by Musk,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla price cuts in China, whether Tesla stock is a buying opportunity after a major sell-off, Elon Musk moving more and more operations from California to Texas, and the outlook for EVs and the Tesla Cybertruck.

  • 9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month

    A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • Why Novocure Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) are sinking today, down by 15.4% as of 10:44 a.m. ET. The decline came after the company announced its preliminary full-year and fourth-quarter 2022 net revenue numbers.

  • Better Buy: InMode or Medtronic?

    The medical equipment makers saw their share prices decline in 2022. Which one is more likely to stage a comeback in 2023?

  • Here's Why Tilray Stock Sank Monday

    Investors will likely need to see real progress toward legalization in the U.S. for the stock to get a meaningful catalyst.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 13.6%, can seriously pad your wallet.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    TG Therapeutics (TGTX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • ‘It feels like I’m holding two full-time jobs:’ I’m 65, retired and have a $2K pension. I own rental properties, but they’re stressful to maintain. Should I keep them or sell?

    THE BIG MOVE Dear MarketWatch, I’m a 65-year-old married man in Southern California. I retired about 5 years ago, and have very little in pension payments of about $2,000 from my old job, without any medical benefits.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Why Salesforce Stock Was Gaining Today

    Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were moving higher Monday on reports that management might institute another round of layoffs beyond the one it announced last week, when it said it was cutting roughly 10% of its staff, or 8,000 employees. At an all-hands meeting on Thursday following that initial round of job cuts, CEO Marc Benioff seemed to suggest that more reductions could be coming. Benioff noted that about 95% of the company's deals come from half of its account executives, implying that there's a lot of wasteful spending at the company or underperformance among its sales force.

  • Grayscale owner's woes could 'severely impact' crypto markets, report claims

    Investors are watching the movements of Digital Currency Group with trepidation, with one report warning that if the firm slides into further financial distress it 'could severely impact crypto markets'.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to produce a big inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same in 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    While the day-to-day machinations of the financial markets have left many investors feeling discouraged lately, stocks can still be a fantastic way to build and sustain wealth over a period of many years. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is at the forefront of cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, a space on track to eclipse $17 billion by the end of the decade. Therapeutic drugs designed to target the root cause of CF and enhance a patient's quality of life, known as CFTR modulators, remain key to managing the disease for thousands of people globally.

  • Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two Buffett stocks stand out as clear-cut buys in the new year, while another top holding has lost much of its luster.

  • Like Carnival Cruise Stock? Buy This Bargain Travel Stock Instead

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has a few turnaround investors turning their heads lately. Shares of the world's largest cruise operator have plunged since the pandemic started as cruise operations were put on hold in the early stages of the health crisis -- and the company has been slow to recover since. Now, a number of investors seem to see opportunity in the sell-off as Carnival has reported strong occupancy and booking trends, and the stock is down 82% since the start of 2020.

  • Lululemon adjusts Q4 earnings and revenue expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Lululemon ahead of fourth-quarter earnings.