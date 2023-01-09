NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of young Canadians
TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to support mental health programs for youth across Canada. Minister Bennett will be joined by the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
January 10, 2023
Time
10:30 a.m (EST)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
YMCA of Greater Toronto
Central YMCA
20 Grosvenor Street
Toronto, Ontario M4Y 2V5
Grosvenor Room, 2nd Floor
Masks are recommended.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68465297792
Passcode: 237916
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
