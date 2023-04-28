NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of 2SLGBTQI+ communities
TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health will launch Mental Health Week by making an important announcement related to the mental health of 2SLGBTQI+ communities.
Date
May 1, 2023
Time
09:00 AM (EST)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, 3rd Floor Lounge
University of Toronto
246 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
M5S 1V4
Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/68328846061
Passcode: 313261
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
