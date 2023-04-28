NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of 2SLGBTQI+ communities

TipRanks

There’s been a lot of buzz lately about the US potentially heading towards a recession this year. That’s a serious issue, and it should prompt investors to start getting creative in portfolio allocation. One idea is to take advantage of growth-oriented sectors – and to start thinking globally for where to find them. Banking giant Goldman Sachs has done much of the footwork, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist David Kostin has pointed out that China’s pullback from the zero-COVID lockdown p