NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of 2SLGBTQI+ communities

CNW Group
·1 min read

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health will launch Mental Health Week by making an important announcement related to the mental health of 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Date
May 1, 2023

Time
09:00 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held in person at:

Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, 3rd Floor Lounge
University of Toronto
246 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
M5S 1V4

Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/68328846061

Passcode: 313261

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c1886.html