NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to help support mental health in newcomer and immigrant communities
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to promote mental health in postpartum women and their families within newcomer and immigrant communities.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Media may attend the announcement in person or via Zoom.
Date
December 7, 2022
Time
2:30 PM (PST)
Location:
S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Head Office
Choi Hall
28 W Pender St.
Vancouver, B.C.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68652355796
Passcode: 970131
Media may ask questions in-person and via Zoom.
Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/06/c1677.html