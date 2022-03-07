U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.00
    +4.32 (+3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.70
    +33.10 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0055 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3099
    -0.0149 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3110
    +0.5310 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,992.09
    -1,011.18 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.27
    -4.35 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support healthy living in older adults

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, will make an announcement regarding support for improving healthy living behaviours in older adults.

The Parliamentary Secretary will be joined by Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and funding recipients.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
March 8, 2022

Time
10:30 AM (EST)

Location
The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68956706002

Passcode: 512302

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c3674.html

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Ukraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, RussiaRussia’s top energy official threatened to cut off the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as U.S. and European leaders worked to limit their reliance on Russian ener

  • Russia says military action will stop immediately if Ukraine agrees to four conditions

    If the conditions are met, the military invasion will halt "in a moment", the Kremlin said.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk urges Europe to restart nuclear power stations

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet on Europe's power output.

  • U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports, sources say

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden held a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on Russian oil imports. The White House is also negotiating with U.S. congressional leaders who are working on fast-tracking legislation that would ban Russian imports, a move that is forcing the administration to work on an expedited timeline, a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Musk calls for expansion of nuclear power in Europe

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for Europe to increase its nuclear energy production by restarting dormant nuclear power stations on Monday, as Western government grapple with how they will potentially replace Russian energy exports in the event of a sweeping embargo on the country's oil."Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to...

  • You can now order more free COVID tests from the federal government — here’s how

    Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 test kits from the federal government again. The U.S. government will mail COVID tests to people who order them through the United States Postal Service. Each order consists of four rapid antigen tests, and will ship free — there is an order limit of two per residential address — for a total of eight tests — according to the USPS website.

  • Russia says it's ready to halt military operations 'in a moment' if demands are met

    Nearly two weeks after starting an unprovoked and violent siege of Ukraine, Russia has told Kyiv it is ready to quickly halt military operations if certain lofty demands are met, according to a Kremlin spokesman.Those demands include requesting that Ukraine stop all military action, change its constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc such as NATO or the European Union, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory and recognize the two...

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Financial sanctions a ‘huge hammer’ against Russian economy, expert says

    Columbia University Professor of Post-Soviet Foreign Policy Timothy Frye joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, financial sanctions, and the outlook for a potential oil embargo.

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Russia operation in Ukraine 'will be unsustainable within three weeks'

    A defence expert said the progress of Russia's invasion is slower than it would have expected.

  • China Is Hidden Risk for Emerging Markets Behind Russia’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- As traders grapple with the breakout of war in Europe, the prospect of a new regulatory crackdown in China is getting lost in the headlines, but potentially poses a larger risk to emerging-market assets.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanOil Climbs a

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • Stocks Plunge, Materials Surge in Latest Turmoil: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil on global financial markets intensified Monday as U.S. stocks plunged the most in 17 months and commodity prices relentlessly powering higher as the fallout from war in Ukraine threatened to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: Russian Official Threatens Europe Gas PipelineUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Cr

  • U.S. economy is ‘not oil independent’: Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the rise of gas prices as the Russia-Ukraine war continues as well as common misconceptions about energy independence in the U.S.

  • Russia-Ukraine war prompts Citi CIO to make these changes to stock-market allocations

    The war in Ukraine has sparked a 'painful jump' in crude oil and natural-gas prices and inflationary pressures that has Citigroup’s wealth-management division making significant portfolio shifts, according its chief investment officer.

  • Ukraine news – live: Russia preparing assault on capital, Kyiv warns as ceasefire talks end without progress

    Civilians from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy will be allowed to escape Ukraine today, Russia said