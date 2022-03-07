NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support healthy living in older adults

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health, will make an announcement regarding support for improving healthy living behaviours in older adults.

The Parliamentary Secretary will be joined by Lisa Hepfner, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain and funding recipients.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

March 8, 2022

Time

10:30 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom link:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68956706002

Passcode: 512302

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

