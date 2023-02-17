U.S. markets closed

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to enhance the mental health of postsecondary students

·1 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding as part of the Mindful Campus Initiative to enhance mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
February 21, 2023

Time
10:00 a.m (EST)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCAD U)
100 McCaul Street
Great Hall, 2nd Floor
Toronto, Ontario

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/67997795922
Passcode: 230221

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/17/c2130.html

