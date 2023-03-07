U.S. markets closed

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to enhance the mental health of young Canadians

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to Jack.org and hold a virtual media availability.

Jack.org is a Canadian charity that trains and empowers young leaders to revolutionize mental health.

Date
March 8, 2023

Time
4:00 p.m. EST

Location

The event will be held virtually.

Media Availability on Zoom: 
https ://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65685217117
Passcode: 403085

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c7807.html

