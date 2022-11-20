U.S. markets closed

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make an announcement supporting home and community care and mental health and addictions services

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important funding announcement to improve the quality and accessibility of home and community care as well as mental health and addictions services in Quebec.

Elizabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, will also be attending the event.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.

Date
November 21, 2022

Time
10:15 AM (EST)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Centre communautaire Hochelaga
1884 Saint-Germain Street
Montreal (Quebec)
H1W-2T6

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/64111061342
Passcode:  190453

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

