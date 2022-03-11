U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make an announcement regarding mental health and substance use services for Canadians

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will make an important announcement regarding mental health and substance use services for Canadians.

Minister Bennett will be joined by the Honourable Robert Oliphant, Member of Parliament for Don Valley West, Pierre Bilodeau, Vice-President, Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement at the Standards Council of Canada and Dr. Roula Markoulakis from the Sunnybrook Research Institute.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
March 14, 2022

Time
10:30 AM (EDT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at:

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
D-Wing Courtyard (outside)
2075 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/64415074448

Passcode: 216090

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/11/c1620.html

