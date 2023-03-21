NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to make announcement on a national strategy for drugs for rare diseases

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will make an important announcement in Montreal on the next steps for a national strategy for drugs for rare diseases.

There will be a media availability following the event.

Media may attend the event in person or via Zoom.

Date

March 22, 2023

Time

11:15 AM (EDT)

Location and Time

McGill University

Life Sciences Complex, Bellini building (Atrium)

3649 Promenade Sir-William-Osler

Montréal (Quebec)

H3G 1Y6

Zoom link:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/63953876159

Passcode: 230322

Please indicate your first and last name and media outlet when joining the event.

