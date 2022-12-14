U.S. markets closed

NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - The Government of Canada will hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), post-COVID condition, and other public health concerns (COVID-19)

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, along with Government of Canada officials, will provide an update on COVID-19, post-COVID condition, and other public health concerns.

After their remarks, they will be available to take questions from journalists.

Date
December 14, 2022

Time
12:30 PM (EST)

Location

The news conference will be held in person at:

Room 200, Sir John A. Macdonald Building
144 Wellington Street, Ottawa

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):
1-866-805-7923

Local dial-in number:
613-960-7518

Participant passcode: 7030681

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth
Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/13/c3364.html

    Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content. The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.